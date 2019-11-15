fbpx
Company sues California over law requiring that women be on corporate boards

By: The Washington Post Kayla Epstein November 15, 2019 0

A shareholder for a company with an all-male board is suing California over a law that requires public companies to have women on their boards, arguing that it is unconstitutional and forces him to consider candidates based on sex. The plaintiff, Creighton Meland, is a retired corporate attorney in Illinois and current shareholder at OSI Systems. ...

