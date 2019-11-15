fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded June 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded June 3, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE LIFE PLANT WELLNESS 1816 QUAKER MEETING HOUSE ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 NEILANS, JAMIE 1816 QUAKER MEETING HOUSE ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED NEILANS, JAMIE 1816 QUAKER MEETING HOUSE ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 VENT, DAVID & VENT, DEAN 108 BOSTON RD, ONTARIO NY 14519  & 68 REYNOLDS RD, WEBSTER ...

