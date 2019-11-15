fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded May 30, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded May 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 30, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE AGLIATA ORIGINALS 760 MEGAN LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580 AGLIATA, PAMELA ANNE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED LYNN, MICHAEL 11 BAUMER PLACE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 WHITE, ANGEL 465 THURSTON ROAD 7, ROCHESTER NY 14619 TORRES, SARA M 134 HEMPEL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 BROWN, JENNIFER 215 BRIDGEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 DIBELLO, BIANCA 41 LUELLA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MCALMON, ROBERT 110 ...

