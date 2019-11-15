fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded May 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 31, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MYERS, JAMES B 6 SANDPIPER HILL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 FARRELL, ROBERT JR 28 NEWCOMB DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468 CAMPBELL, TYMIA & YOUNG, FALON 141 ACKERMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 DEFRANCO, PATRICK 39 FLACON LANE EAST, FAIRPORT NY 14450 JENKINS, ANDRE 10 OSCAR ST, ROCHESTER NY 14621 PATERSON, KEMELIA L 47 RAVENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 ROBERTSON, LAURIE S 151 CHRISTIAN ...

