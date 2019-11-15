fbpx
Fourth Department – Duty of care: Bavisotto v. Doldan

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Duty of care Property owner – Fire pit Bavisotto v. Doldan CA 18-01476 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when he was at the defendant’s home. A second defendant had poured kerosene onto a fire in a fire pit, spraying ...

