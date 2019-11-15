fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded July 11, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 11, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT MATTHEWS, JONTHAN J JR 628 CABOT ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $200.00 MCBRIDE, ANTHONY A 268 HAYWARD AVENUE 4, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.00 MCCATHAN, JAINAYLL R 155 FORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: SANDERS, GERTRUDE Amount: $400.00 MCCATHAN, JAINAYLL R 155 FORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $50.00 MCKELVY, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo