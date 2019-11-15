fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 12, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ABAC, TRAVIS I et al 9343 COLINTON COURT, LAS VEGAS NV 89178 Favor: GREEN CAPITAL FUNDING LLC Amount: $25,810.00 ALLEN, CHERYL et ano 9 BRIANNA LANE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: THE AQUINAS INSTITUTE OF ROCHESTER Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $2,546.00 AMERICA’S TARP COMPANY et ano 44733 FIG AVENUE, LANCASTER CA 93534 Favor: TRENEN CAPTIAL INC. Amount: $49,990.00 BANDA, ABEL G JR et ...

