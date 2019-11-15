fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Long Island Catholic diocese challenges Child Victims Act

Long Island Catholic diocese challenges Child Victims Act

By: The Associated Press Karen Matthews November 15, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Catholic officials on Long Island have filed a legal challenge arguing that the Child Victims Act that loosened statutes of limitations on molestation cases violates the New York state constitution. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville said in a court filing Tuesday that a provision of the law enacted this year violates ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo