New York probe finds government watchdog’s ‘persistent harassment’

By: The Associated Press Marina Villeneuve November 15, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s inspector general says an investigation shows a former state official engaged in a “persistent” pattern of sexual harassment against multiple victims. Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro said Thursday that Robert Freeman used his status as the media’s “go-to source” to repeatedly victimize reporters who thought they had no other recourse. Freeman was ...

