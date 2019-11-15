fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time lawyer: Opinion 19-40

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time lawyer: Opinion 19-40

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time lawyer In-house attorney – Education department Opinion 19-40 Background: A part-time lawyer judge asks if he may serve also as an in-house attorney in the NYS education Department. He would help research and draft opinions for education commissioner in response to appeals from constituents regarding local school board decisions and ...

