Powers of Attorney Recorded June 3, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded June 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded June 3, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: NATIONWIDE TITLE CLEARING INC CONOLLY, JAMES F Appoints: CONOLLY, MARY E DRURY, CHRISTOPHER J Appoints: MILANO, SARAH DRURY, ELIZABETH R Appoints: MILANO, SARAH GILLETE, TRACY A Appoints: WAYDA, KEVIN PIRON, CHRISTINA J Appoints: PIRON, JOSHUA ROSENBERG, JOSHUA E Appoints: PHETERSON, STEVEN J

