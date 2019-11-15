fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Arbitration award: Weiss v. Sallie Mae Inc.

Second Circuit – Arbitration award: Weiss v. Sallie Mae Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arbitration award Terms of general release – Settlement class – Notice Weiss v. Sallie Mae Inc. 18-2362 Judges Walker, Cabranes, and Hall Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of the defendant’s motion to vacate an arbitration award based on the arbitrator’s failure to apply a general release provision in a settlement ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo