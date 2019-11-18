fbpx
Court Calendars for November 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Antioch Lodge Association Inc v Knowledge Allah, 380 Jefferson Ave – Timothy L Alexson 2—EL Tower LLC v Kawanais Smith, 500 Save – William C Dedes 3—Rochester Highlands NY LLC v Yauneek Witcher, 87 Green Knolls Drive – William C Dedes 4—Rochester Highlands NY LLC v Sumaiyyah Bradley, 96 Green Knolls Drive ...

