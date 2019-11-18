fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge denies DNA testing sought 13 years post-execution

Judge denies DNA testing sought 13 years post-execution

By: The Associated Press November 18, 2019 0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis judge ruled on Monday that the daughter of a man executed 13 years ago for murder does not have the right to seek DNA testing of evidence in the case. April Alley is the daughter of Sedley Alley, executed in 2006 for the 1985 murder of Marine Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo