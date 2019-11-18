fbpx
Home / News / Lawmakers to take look at early voting in New York

Lawmakers to take look at early voting in New York

By: The Associated Press November 18, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is taking a look at how its first experiment with early voting went. The Democratic-led Legislature is holding a Wednesday hearing on the start of early voting in New York this month. New York introduced its new system in a quiet election year, ahead of the 2020 presidential contest. New Yorkers raised ...

