fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Appellate court denies Rideout appeal in murder case

Appellate court denies Rideout appeal in murder case

Evidence was ‘legally sufficient’

By: Bennett Loudon November 18, 2019 0

A state appellate court has affirmed the conviction of Laura Rideout, the Penfield woman convicted of second-degree murder for the 2016 death of her husband, Craig Rideout. Rideout, who also was convicted after a five-week trial of tampering with physical evidence and second-degree burglary, argued that the evidence in the case was not strong enough to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo