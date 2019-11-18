fbpx
Weatherman Kappell sues Rochester and Mayor Warren

By: Bennett Loudon November 18, 2019 0

Jeremy Kappell, the former WHEC-TV meteorologist fired in January for allegedly using a racial slur during a broadcast, is suing the city of Rochester and Mayor Lovely A. Warren. On Jan. 6, “it was alleged by members of the public and the mayor of Rochester, Lovely A. Warren, that Kappell’s linguistic error was, in fact a ...

