Fourth Department disbars lawyer

Disbarred attorney fined $1,000

By: Bennett Loudon November 19, 2019 0

Two attorneys have been disciplined by the Appellate division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. Joseph C. Watt Jr., who was already disbarred, was fined $1,000 for contempt, and Noel Palmer Simpson was disbarred, according to decisions released Friday. Watt was admitted to practice law in the Fourth Department on May 6, 1969. Most recently, he worked ...

