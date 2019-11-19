fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Morelle questions MLB antitrust status in light of plan to cut minor league teams

Morelle questions MLB antitrust status in light of plan to cut minor league teams

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 19, 2019 0

As Major League Baseball continues with plans to lop off 25 percent of its minor league system — including the Batavia Muckdogs and Auburn Doubledays — Congress could wield a powerful sword to thwart the proposal. While there are many less drastic steps to first take, U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle, D-Irondequoit, said Congress may consider whether ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo