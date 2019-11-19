fbpx
Republicans assail aide who reported Trump phone call

By: The Associated Press LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK November 19, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — A career Army officer testified Tuesday that President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine was "improper," as Republicans in the impeachment inquiry tried to undercut the national security official with remarkable exchanges questioning his loyalty to the U.S. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said that it was his "duty" to report his concerns about the phone ...

