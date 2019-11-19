fbpx
Home / News / Steuben County man admits to threatening congresswoman

Steuben County man admits to threatening congresswoman

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2019 0

A Steuben County man has admitted to threatening to kill a Congresswoman. Patrick W. Carlineo Jr., 55, of Addison, pleaded guilty Monday before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. to threatening to assault and murder a United States official, and being a felon in possession of firearms. He’s facing a maximum penalty of 10 ...

