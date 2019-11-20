fbpx
Court Calendars for November 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 1216.0—People v Gregory Borcyk - Jonathan I Edelstein - Stephen X O’Brien 1217.0—People v Angnem G Green - John A Cirando - V Christopher Eaggleston 1218.0—People v James Jordan - Deborah K Jessey - Michael J Hillery 1219.0—People v Laquill Jones - Nicholas P DiFonzo - Matthew B Powers 1220.0—People v Nickeisha S ...

