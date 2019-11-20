fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded June 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded June 10, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED LIBERATORE, JOSEPH P 185 MARLBANK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 BUTLER, SHEILA M & COLEMAN, PAUL ANTHONY 63 SENECA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617  & 25 BALDWIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 TORRES, REBECCA 36 TAFT AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MOULTRIE, DATOYA DENETRA 1898 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 HALLIMEN, DANIEL M 20 MT VERNON CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 IGLESIA, KAREN ...

