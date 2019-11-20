fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Feds: Florida lawyer got almost $1 million by filing fake lawsuits

Feds: Florida lawyer got almost $1 million by filing fake lawsuits

By: The Associated Press November 20, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida lawyer collected nearly $1 million in fees by filing over 300 unauthorized lawsuits alleging violations of laws protecting disabled Americans in New York and Florida, federal authorities said Tuesday. Stuart Finkelstein, 65, of Davie, Florida, was arrested Tuesday and released on $150,000 bail after an appearance in federal court in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo