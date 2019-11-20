fbpx
Fourth Department – Child visitation: Bloom Jr. v. Mancuso

Fourth Department – Child visitation: Bloom Jr. v. Mancuso

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child visitation Incarcerated parent – Harmful to the child Bloom Jr. v. Mancuso CAF 18-01011 Appealed from Family Court, Genesee County Background: The father appealed from an order that dismissed his petition seeking in-person visitation with the subject child at the correctional facility where he is incarcerated. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. ...

