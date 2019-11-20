fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – College disciplinary matters: Brucato v. State University of New York at Buffalo

Fourth Department – College disciplinary matters: Brucato v. State University of New York at Buffalo

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department College disciplinary matters Hazing – Due process Brucato v. State University of New York at Buffalo TP 19-00141 Transferred from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul a determination finding him responsible for violations of the respondent’s student code of conduct arising ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo