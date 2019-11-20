fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Indemnification: Buchoveck v. S&J Morrell Inc.

Fourth Department – Indemnification: Buchoveck v. S&J Morrell Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Indemnification Contract interpretation Buchoveck v. S&J Morrell Inc. CA 18-02352 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking to recover for damages that occurred when their property was inundated by a flood allegedly caused by the negligence of the defendants. The defendants interposed a counterclaim for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo