Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded July 17, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 17, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALSTON, MICHELLE R. 31 CRYSTAL SPRINGS LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: BLACK, ERICK R. Amount: $10,940.95 ARBO, SCOTT 45 ACONBURY DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $6,253.15 BEASOCK, JENNIE 455 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $4,639.21 BELLJR, JAMES J 207 FOREST GLEN DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: DISCOVER ...

