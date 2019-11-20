fbpx
Mortgages Recorded November 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 4, 2019              116   NOT PROVIDED APPLE LATTA II LLC Property Address: 2453 LATTA ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY Amount: $9,252,000.00 APPLE LATTA II LLC & ORCHARD VIEW LLC Property Address: 2455 LATTA ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY Amount: $1,080,000.00 14420 BOHN, GRETA R & BOHN, NATHAN D Property Address: 1 TREFOIL LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

