New York joins states suing e-cigarette maker Juul

By: The Associated Press Verena Dobnik November 20, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, Juul Labs Inc., saying the company used deceptive marketing practices to reel in young users. Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit Tuesday against San Francisco-based Juul Labs Inc. It alleges the company contributed to a youth vaping ...

