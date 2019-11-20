fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Officer of company: Opinion 19-60

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Officer of company: Opinion 19-60

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Officer of company Third-degree relative – No financial interest Opinion 19-60 Background: A full-time judge’s third-degree relative solely owns a company that holds and manages a deceased relative’s intellectual property rights. The assets passively generate ongoing income for the judge’s relative, in the form of residuals. The judge asks if he ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo