fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Police can keep Ring camera video forever, and share with whomever they’d like, company tells senator

Police can keep Ring camera video forever, and share with whomever they’d like, company tells senator

By: The Washington Post Drew Harwell  November 20, 2019 0

Police officers who download videos from homeowners’ Ring doorbell cameras can keep them forever and share them with whomever they’d like without providing evidence of a crime, the Amazon-owned firm told a lawmaker earlier this month. More than 600 police forces across the country have entered into partnerships with the camera giant allowing them to quickly ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo