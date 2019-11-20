fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded June 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded June 10, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMERICAN FINANCIAL RESOURCES INC Appoints: LOANCARE LLC AVERSA, ANGELO Appoints: AVERSA, BRENDA ELLIS, DANIELLA Appoints: ELLIS, JACQUELINE ELLIS, RAEKWON Appoints: ELLIS, JACQUELINE GENESE, FRANK Appoints: BOARD OF MANAGERS OF THE RESIDENCES AT CANALSIDE CONDOMINIUM JACQUES, SHARON Appoints: JACQUES, DAYNE LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: LOANCARE LLC MUSSON, APRIL R Appoints: MUSSON, DALE E PATTERSON, ELEANORE J Appoints: KRETOVIC, SUZANNE

