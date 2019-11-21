fbpx
'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, impeachment witnesses say

‘Corruption’ probe meant Bidens, impeachment witnesses say

By: The Associated Press LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER November 21, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — Key impeachment witnesses said Thursday it was clear that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was pursuing political investigations of Democrats in Ukraine, in testimony undercutting Trump's argument that he only wanted to root out Ukrainian corruption. State Department official David Holmes said he understood that Giuliani's push to investigate "Burisma," the Ukrainian ...

