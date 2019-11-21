fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded June 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded June 14, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE NORTHERN WILDFLOWER COMPANY 73 MARSHALL STREET APARTMENT 8, ROCHESTER NY 14607 MONROE WEBSTER AUTO RESALE 724 1/2 RIDGE ROAD SUITE B, WEBSTER NY 14580 MONROE RIVELLINO, LOUIS A 648 PLANK ROAD, MACEDON NY 14502 WAYNE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CASTALDO, DEANNA MARIE 114 WEST ELM STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 CALLOWAY, IMARI & STEEVNS, ...

