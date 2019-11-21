fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded June 17, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded June 17, 2019

November 21, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded June 17, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE SEWING COMPANY 8 BELMONT ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 I|MARIANNA|R|SZCZUR| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ELLIS, JAMES F JR 61 PRESQUE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 PENSEK, MARK 69 LYNCREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 MANZELLA, GARY CHARLES 3 FALLWOOD TERRACE, HILTON NY 14468 MONACHINO, CHARLES JOSEPH 18 SPANISH TRAIL APARTMENT G, ROCHESTER NY 14612 SMITH, SASHA 51 DELMAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 DEMARIO, JACQUELINE ...

