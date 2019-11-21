fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Doing Business As Recorded June 18, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded June 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded June 18, 2019 CORPORATION NAME FILED GOD TEMPLE OF HOLY PRAISE INC 195 BENNETT AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14604 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LILI NAILS 2 2496 W RIDGE RD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 MONROE LE, SON HOANG 116 WELLINGTON AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE CHAMBOS HOTS 55 JORDAN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 I|RICHARD||CHAMBERLIN| HOMES OF ROCHESTER 295 BELMORE WAY, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo