fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Five arrested for reselling stolen merchandise online

Five arrested for reselling stolen merchandise online

Merchandise provided by drug addicts seeking fast cash

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019 0

  Five people have been arrested in connection with multi-million dollar schemes to buy and resell stolen merchandise. The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced the individuals were charged: Thomas Nary, 35, of Rochester Eric Finnefrock, 27, of Rochester Ralph Swain, 30 of Farmington, Ontario County, Devin Tribunella, 35, of Rochester Wade Shadders, 22, of Rochester All five ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo