fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Dissolution of corporation: Cellino v. Cellino & Barnes

Fourth Department – Dissolution of corporation: Cellino v. Cellino & Barnes

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dissolution of corporation Dissension – Temporary receiver Cellino v. Cellino & Barnes CA 18-00669 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner, one of two directors and 50 percent shareholders of the respondent corporation brought a special proceeding against the PC and co-shareholder for dissolution of the PC. In 2008, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo