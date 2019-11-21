fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Hilton school district sued for bullying

Hilton school district sued for bullying

District faced with two recent cases

By: Bennett Loudon November 21, 2019 0

A Hilton Central School District family is suing the district for negligence over a bullying incident that was allegedly recorded. Rochester attorney Jeffrey Wicks file the complaint Wednesday in state Supreme Court for Debbie Schaeffer, the mother of an elementary school student identified in court papers as A.S. On Sept. 10, 2018, the boy was riding a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo