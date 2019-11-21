fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge halts all scheduled federal executions, says Barr’s lethal injection protocol is at odds with the law

Judge halts all scheduled federal executions, says Barr’s lethal injection protocol is at odds with the law

By: Bennett Loudon Meagan Flynn  November 21, 2019 0

A federal judge late Wednesday halted all four scheduled federal executions, finding that Attorney General William Barr’s July proposal that sought to resume the death penalty after a 16-year moratorium is at odds with federal law. The four men were scheduled to be executed in December and January. But U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo