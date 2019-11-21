fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 18, 2019

November 21, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 18, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT WILLIAMS, BRIAN C Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT JACKSON, TYRAISHA Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT FRANKLIN, JOSEPH 876 PHILLIPS ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CONN, MICHAEL et ano Attorney: DEDES ESQ, WILLIAM C Amount: $2,382.00  

