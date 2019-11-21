fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 18, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT MARQUEZ, AGUSTIN 424 AVENUE REAR, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ARCHER, ERIN 61 BARKER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $984.57 BOSS, DENNIS 590 RIDGEMONT DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF SYNCHRONY BANK FKA GE CAPITAL ...

