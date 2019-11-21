fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 19, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALLEN, GREGORY 2327 BAIRD ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF SYNCHORNY BANK FORMERLY KNOW AS GE CAPITAL RETAIL BANK Attorney: SCHACHTER PORTNOY LLC Amount: $1,693.03 ANGORA, CHRISTINE L Favor: TD BANK USA, N.A. Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $2,199.09 BUMBARGER, SARAH E. et ano 107 ALVERSTONE WAY, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Favor: XCEED FINANCIAL ...

