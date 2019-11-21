fbpx
Lawsuit: US border officers questioned journalists at length

By: The Associated Press Elliot Spagat November 21, 2019 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five American journalists sued the U.S. government Wednesday, alleging border authorities violated their First Amendment rights by inspecting their cameras and notebooks and questioning them extensively about their coverage of last year’s migrant caravan. The lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union recounts the experiences of the freelance photographers and seeks ...

