Liens Filed Recorded July 17, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded July 17, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded July 17, 2019 LIEN RELEASE 50 CHESTNUT STREET LLC Favor: KIM, JASON 50 CHESTNUT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14604 DANZIG, DAVID Favor: DBA TRI-COUNTY SYSTEMS 913 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, HILTON NY 14468 SUAREZ, JUAN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 980 BENNINGTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

