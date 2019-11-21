fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 6, 2019              126   NOT PROVIDED 135 CANAL LANDING LLC Property Address: 135 CANAL LANDING BOULEVARD, GREECE NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $3,440,000.00 BUTTRILL, JOHN C & BUTTRILL, LINDA W Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $61,741.81 FRUMUSA, ANTHONY Property Address: 48 RODNEY LANE, PENFIELD NY Lender: FRUMUSA DEBRUYN, JOSEPHINE MARY Amount: $90,000.00 JL IRONDEQUOIT 1252 LLC Property Address: 1268 EAST RIDGE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: PLAINSCAPITAL ...

