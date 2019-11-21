fbpx
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Sentencing: Opinion 19-61

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Sentencing Community service – Town board Opinion 19-61 Background: A town justice asks if he may sentence a defendant to perform community service with the town government, such as the town landfill, park or other places currently taken care of by town employees. The town board sets and pays the judge’s ...

