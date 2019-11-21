fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded June 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded June 12, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BELL, CLYDE H Appoints: BELL, DOROTHY B FEATHERS, MARY ALICE Appoints: FEATHERS, EDGAR M FRONTERRE, ANNUNZIATA Appoints: FRONTERRE, CINDY A JEFFERS, SHANE Appoints: LIGUS, ZACH LAMBERT-SMITH, FRANKI Appoints: SMITH, REID I TUBOLINI, SHARON M Appoints: BOARD OF MANAGERS OF THE HAMLIN MEADOWS CONDOMINIUM C

