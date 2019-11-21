fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded June 13, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded June 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded June 13, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALEXANDER, DANIEL Appoints: SCHWID, MARY MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Appoints: UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC ROCK, JOSEPH S Appoints: RUOCCO, MICHAEL ROCK, TIFFANY M Appoints: RUOCCO, MICHAEL SWAN, JOAN Appoints: BRAINARD, DOUGLAS WAGNER, ROBIN L Appoints: SCHWID, MARY

